March 15, 2022

They deplore that it is impossible to access the site

March 15, 2022

Although the Mexican Embassy in Cuba had previously announced the opening of a new appointment request site, users on the island reported that it was impossible to access.

This morning we report Cuban Guide That the new website will be available from 4:00 pm (Cuba time), according to information provided by the diplomatic headquarters itself.

Although the embassy asked people not to enter before the appointed time to avoid saturating the system, many users did so early in search of their opportunity.

The message posted by the embassy on Twitter contains nearly 200 comments.

They demanded, “How is it possible that 20 minutes after opening the page of the Mexican Consulate in Cuba, there are no longer any shifts for visa appointments?”

“How long will corruption and theft continue with the sale of shifts by the officials themselves?” They responded indignantly.

Another tweeter said, “I will write a direct letter to the Presidency of Mexico, one every day until they respond to me and I will reveal the business that their diplomats have here in Cuba.”

For their part, some showed screenshots of their attempts to access the site:

