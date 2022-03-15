How the PLD Party selects its presidential candidate

members Political Committee from the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), learned on Monday the consultation regulations that will be used to select the candidate to be candidate Presidency of that organization in elections year 2024.

Charlie Mariotti, Secretary General of the PLDindicated that the choice of candidate This will be done through an open consultation process in accordance with the agreements reached among those interested in running for the presidency on behalf of the party.

Open consultations will be held on October 16 with the Register of the Central Electoral Council (JCE), where all citizens of legal age can participate, except for those registered in the Fuerza del Pueblo and Revolucionario party registry. PRM).

for him PLD Aspiring to run for president: Maritza Hernandez, Karen Ricardo, Margherita Cedeno, Francisco Dominguez Brito, Abel Martinez and Luis de Leon.

The proposal for organization was submitted by the Organizing Committee for the National Consultation of Presidential Candidates (Conap), chaired by Alejandrina German. During the meeting, the observations of the presidential candidates were announced.

Similarly, Marriott stated that Political Committee Agreed that in all secretariats participating in the consultation process, applicants may have appropriate representation at both the political and technical levels.