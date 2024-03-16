They are asking for 40 years in prison for Sam Bankman-Fried

New York, USA
Young Sam Bankman-Fried, the one-time king of cryptocurrencies, is the man awaiting sentencing on March 28.and 40 and 50 years in prisonThe prosecutor's office said in a memo to the judge on Friday.
“So far he continues to deny any wrongdoing,” the prosecutor's office highlighted, noting that before his conviction “his life was one of unlimited greed and arrogance,” while “he relentlessly played with other people's money.”
“He knew the laws, but decided they didn't concern him. He knew what society considered illegal and immoral, but he hated it based on a devastating megalomania guided by his own values and his sense of superiority,” the prosecutor's office reasoned.
Bankman-Fried, who was already a millionaire at the age of 30 thanks to the FTX cryptocurrency platform, was convicted last November of seven counts of fraud and conspiracy to commit fraud, and a judge set March 28 as the sentencing date.
For their part, the lawyers of the now 32-year-old have requested that the sentence be limited to 5 years and three months to 6 and a half years, confirming that they want to return the cheated. Money for victims.. EFE
