Young Sam Bankman-Fried, the one-time king of cryptocurrencies, is the man awaiting sentencing on March 28.and 40 and 50 years in prisonThe prosecutor's office said in a memo to the judge on Friday. “So far he continues to deny any wrongdoing,” the prosecutor's office highlighted, noting that before his conviction “his life was one of unlimited greed and arrogance,” while “he relentlessly played with other people's money.”

“He knew the laws, but decided they didn't concern him. He knew what society considered illegal and immoral, but he hated it based on a devastating megalomania guided by his own values ​​and his sense of superiority,” the prosecutor's office reasoned.