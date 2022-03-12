Since passing through the media, Ines Gomez Mont She became one of the most famous band leaders in Mexico, because her new and relaxed way of dealing with issues of approaching performances caught the attention of viewers, however, it was not this aspect that prompted her to get a great fortune, but rather took the opportunity to do many Business what made it millionaire.

Agnes She began gaining popularity as an actress in 1997 with the telenovela ‘Tric Trac’, but achieved fame on TV Azteca by hosting the now defunct program ‘Los 25 +’, and from there she became a different TV presenter, because in addition to being a part of Azteca Deportes, she was Also incorporated into “Ventaneando”, her presence became one of the stars.

Although she was one of the most followed presenters, Gomez Mont He moved away from the screens and decided to devote himself to his family, temporarily began to participate in various television shows, so it was clear that his source of income did not depend on television.

According to various media, his fortune is about 3 billion pesos, a figure that would have been exposed to the luxurious lifestyle that he bragged about on social media, as well as the recent legal scandal he is facing, in which he is accused of money laundering. Money and resources diverted through shell companies and organized crime with her husband, Victor Manuel Alvarez Buga.

These are all the works of Ines Gomez Montt that made her a millionaire

Although the source of his wealth is not yet clear, in addition to his career in television, Ines Gomez Mont He had others Business what made it millionaire.

As a broadcaster, she became so popular that she became one of the best paid TV shows on Azteca, and even managed to take long vacations to dedicate herself to her family. Although the years have passed, she has completely left her role as a driver in the background.

It is known that the driver was going to register its name as a trademark with the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property (IMPI) in 2019, but it was granted until 2021 and licensed until 2029. With this, it was allowed to offer the marketing of legal services, physical protection services for tangible goods and people, As well as personal services. Something he probably knows how to use in his organization Ines Gomez Mont Arena (FIGMA), which assumes support for single mothers and their sons and daughters.

He has in his social networks more than two million followers, where he used to show his lifestyle, promote some products and even share family tips.

The driver is the owner of the brand Agnes by Gomez Monta fashion line that produced shoes, handbags, and headwear, among other clothing and accessories.

With her first husband, Javier Diaz, she made her first appearance as a businesswoman when they together opened the nightclub “Reina”, which she came to declare: “It’s going well for us, thank God. It’s my first time in this side of the business; great experts are helping me and I’m glad they in a post they put it as the number one club in Mexico City”He said.

After her divorce, she ended this business, but continued in the business world by associating herself with the activities of her current husband Victor Alvarez Buga, however, it was this relationship that now made her engage in legal problems.