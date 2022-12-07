December 7, 2022

The US is making a major change to its visas: Here's what the new ones will look like from now on

Winston Hale December 7, 2022 2 min read

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced a change in stamps US visas. The modified document has already started being issued in some embassies and consulates, so travelers who have their appointments to request it are eager to get it approved (hence the new image).

These are the changes of the new paper and restrictions on foreigners Visa with above engravings.

It was responsible for promoting messages through the Carrier Liaison Program (CLP). A statement Published on the website of the American Immigration Lawyers Association.

The incoming design replaces a photo of Abraham Lincoln, the history of the iconic former president of the North American country is still valid in that country’s territory. With the former president gone, A suspension bridge (like San Francisco’s Golden Gate) becomes the backdrop Current visas.

New image of US visasCBP

Lincoln visas were first issued in 2002.According to information from The New Herald. So now, two decades later, officials want to give the document a fresh look. The CLP removed all suspicion of aliens who still had valid permits to enter the United States. clarified that Even with the new photo version, old visas are still valid. Here’s what the program statement says:

“If passengers have any questions about boarding, you should refer them to the appropriate Regional Carrier Liaison Group (RCLG), Immigration Advisory Program (IAP) officer or Joint Security Program Officer (JSP),” the CLP said in the same statement.

The Visas for ForeignersAlso called nonimmigrants, There are various classifications. Each category authorizes a person to stay on U.S. soil for a different period of time, either to visit, legally, or to work.

The permit can be from two years to 15 days. It depends on the purpose for which an alien seeks to enter the United States. There are also specific features and requirements types that are isolated from others.. According to the official website of the US government, below are all available:

US visas will no longer feature Abraham Lincoln in the background
US visas will no longer feature Abraham Lincoln in the backgroundwww.esta.com.ar

