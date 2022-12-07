Democrat Warnock wins US Senate election in Georgia | International

Democratic candidate, Senator Raphael Warnock, defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a runoff for the United States Senate. State of Georgia, according to several American media projections. With the victory, President Joe Biden’s party solidifies control of the Senate, winning 51 of the 100 seats, and Vice President Kamala Harris won’t rely on a tie-breaking vote.

This victory allows the Democrats to win Increased control of Senate committees, instead of dividing the posts by half as was the case till now. One factor that will greatly benefit the Biden administration is that it will see fewer barriers to appointments to senior positions, which by law require Senate approval.

“I’m proud to say the four most powerful words of democracy: The people have spoken,” greeted Warnock, a pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta — where he was preceded by civil rights leader Martin Luther King — as he appeared before his supporters at the Democratic Party’s victory party.

His opponent, the former soccer star, conceded defeat in an appearance before his supporters. Without specifying the winner, he declared his team “a tremendous fight”. “Don’t ever let them say you can’t. I’m going to keep fighting for Georgia. I’m going to keep fighting for you,” Walker added.

The importance of electoral nomination was reflected in the high turnout for the second round of assembly elections. Nearly 3.8 million people turned out to vote in a state of 10 million people. In the first round on November 8, control of both houses of Congress, state governments and local parliaments was at stake, with around four million people participating.

Supporters of Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock celebrated his re-election Tuesday night in Atlanta. WIN MCNAMEE (Getty Images via AFP)

Warnock won by almost 100,000 votes or 51.40% over Walker to his rival’s 48.60%, with more than 95% of the votes counted. A wonderful edge to what Georgia is all about. A former Republican stronghold, over the past decade a buoyant economy has attracted a younger, more minority population, increasingly hinge position.

The honorable man had already secured a higher number of votes than his rival in the first round. But he couldn’t pass the 50% threshold of support, and Georgia laws require a runoff between the two candidates with the most votes if he doesn’t reach that majority.

The outcome of Tuesday’s vote represents a fresh repudiation for former President Donald Trump, who signaled his support for Walker in the Republican primaries. His real estate group was found guilty of seventeen tax frauds. The president’s support, in low hours and these days among Republicans who have backed him, is openly questionable, insufficient. In this case, Trump is not a particularly popular figure: in the 2020 presidential election, the White House tenant pressured officials in Georgia, where Biden won by just 12,000 votes, to declare the decision invalid and appoint him. . The governor, Republican Brian Kemp, who resisted those demands, won re-election in November by eight percentage points over his Democrat counterpart, Stacey Abrams.

Walker’s defeat was not solely due to his association with Trump. The former athlete’s campaign has been marred by scandals and malfeasance. From allegations that he performed abortions on pregnant women and paid for abortions—despite publicly taking a staunch stance against voluntary termination of pregnancy—to allegations that he maintains his habitual residence in another state, Texas, not Georgia.

Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock greets attendees during a post-election event in Atlanta on Tuesday night. John Bazemore (AP)

In a tweet, President Biden showed Warnock a photo of his congratulatory call, saying, “Georgia voters stood up for our democracy, rejected Ultra Magaism (MAGA stands for Make America Great Again, Make America Great, Trump’s motto) and, most importantly, they sent a good man back to the Senate. . For the next six years.”

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has been a key player in the Senate so far, holding the tiebreaker in the vote between Republicans and Democrats. He also congratulated Warnock. “Georgia voters said they wanted a senator to fight for them, and they’ve done just that by re-electing Reverend Warnock to the United States Senate. Congratulations, friend.”

