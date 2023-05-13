The US continues to provide stimulus checks and direct payments against inflation

The administration of the North American government has provided continuous assistance to companies and consumers for this year 2023. While some states have already distributed the payments, many are pending for this period.

For example, California is still distributing a small portion of the $1,050.00 inflation relief checks authorized in 2022.

In this regard, eligibility for refund depends on individual income, family size and tax filing status. Also, singles earning more than $250,000.00 USD and couples earning at least $500,000.00 USD are not eligible.

For Colorado, singles who filed their 2021 taxes on time may have already paid $750.00 USD. For their part, joint taxpayers who filed their taxes before September 30, 2022 should have received $1,500.00 USD.

In Idaho, the State Tax Commission expects to send about 80,000 payments totaling $500 million. Therefore, the refunds for the 2022 special session were paid by the end of March 2023.

What other states continue to send booster tests?

In New Jersey, $2 billion in property taxes is returned to its residents. For this reason, $1500.00 USD is sent to owners who earn up to $150000.00 USD.

Additionally, those earning between $150,000.00 USD and $250,000.00 USD receive $1,000.00 USD. These payments are scheduled to arrive in May 2023, and renters will receive $450.00 if they do not earn more than $150,000.00.

Allowances for senior renters, homeowners and people with disabilities begin shipping in July 2022 in Pennsylvania.

But these have been extended to 2023 for eligible residents who filed documents before December 31, 2022.

In this sense, the maximum standard refund is $650.00 USD. However, those who qualify for additional discounts can receive up to $975.00 USD.

South Carolina is one of the states that began offering rebate checks of up to $800.00 USD to qualified residents in 2022.

In this sense, those who filed their tax return before October 17 received their money at the end of the year. But those who filed their returns after this deadline, but before February 15, got paid in March 2023.