The US coin was auctioned for approximately $14,000

the numismatics It consists of a collection of old coins and banknotes or those that have some characteristics that make them interesting to buyers. Through this practice, the social, cultural and economic value of specific pieces can be determined within the country in which they were minted.

In this case it is A currency Which attracts the attention of collectors around the world. Auction houses reported that it sold for up to $14,000. This is a true collector's gem.

the The coin in question is 3 cents of United State. It is a sample made of silver and was minted in 1856. On the obverse you can see the American shield designed in relief. About the picture you can read “United States of America” ​​and at the bottom “1856”.

On the back of currency The nominal value appears as 3 cents. The display is in Roman numerals, with the letter C in the middle. We can also notice olive leaves and 13 stars within a charming design.

Specialists in numismatics They stress that the condition in which the specimen was found is key when it comes to finding value. Those that deteriorate over time begin to lose their value while those that remain pristine generate more interest every day. Likewise, it is always recommended to carry out purchase and sale transactions through trusted channels to avoid falling for costly scams that have become common today.