Carnival delays boarding of passengers on Carnival Vista itinerary

Carnival Cruise Line Delaying the start of the first ship docking itinerary after drought Carnival Fiestawhich was scheduled to depart Port Canaveral on February 15.

The 2016-built ship, which is currently returning to the United States after completing its refit in Europe, will resume service the next day.

“The improvements made to Carnival Vista will certainly make this iconic ship even more popular with our guests,” the company noted in a statement. “However, we experienced a slight delay in departing the shipyard in Cadiz, Spain. Although the crew is trying to make up the time in returning Across the Atlantic, we have now determined that due to unfavorable weather, the ship will arrive at Port Canaveral one day later than scheduled.

As a result, the cruise ship that was scheduled to depart on February 15 will now make a two-day voyage to the Bahamas. Sailing on February 16, the itinerary will include a visit to Nassau.

“We know you were looking forward to the full itinerary we had intended, and we sincerely apologize for this unexpected change in plans,” the company added.

In this sense, affected passengers will receive a one-day refund of their cruise fares, as well as an on-board credit of US$50 per person.

Gratuities, Wi-Fi packages, and previously purchased drinks will also be adjusted to reflect the reduced cruise length, and partial refunds will be issued to your original method of payment.

Carnival is also offering a refund of up to $200 per person for any expenses associated with non-refundable air change fees.