According to one Bureau of Labor Statistics projections (BLS) Jobs in the health sector will grow by 13% between 2021 and 2031much faster than the average for other occupations.

Based on these estimates and recent employment data, it’s not surprising that healthcare-related jobs are the highest paying in the country, and Texas is no exception. We share 10 jobs with the best salaries in the state.

These are the ten highest paying jobs in Texas

according to him State Report of Occupational Employment and Wage Estimates, Shared by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) in May 2022, The highest paying jobs in Texas are:

Cardiologists

Pediatric surgeons

Ophthalmologists

surgeons

CEOs

Anesthesiologists

Radiologists

Obstetricians and Gynecologists

Doctors and pathologists

the doctors

Cardiologists

The highest paying job in Texas is a cardiologist, with The median wage is $198.81 per hour and the median annual wage is $413,510. The duties of cardiologists are to diagnose, treat, monitor and prevent diseases or conditions of the cardiovascular system. Cardiologists may additionally specialize in interventional procedures, echocardiography, or electrophysiology.

Pediatric surgeons

Its functions are to diagnose and perform surgical procedures to treat fetal anomalies, birth defects, diseases and injuries in fetuses, premature babies, newborns, children and adolescents. The average hourly salary is $175.54 per year and $365,130 per year.

Ophthalmologists

This profession involves diagnosing and performing surgical procedures to treat and prevent eye disorders and diseases. You can also provide vision services for treatment, including eyeglasses and contact lenses. The average hourly wage is $162.69 and the average annual salary is $338,400.

surgeons

salary average $159.61 hourly and $331,980 yearly.

CEOs

Its functions include defining and formulating policy and providing general direction to public and private sector companies or organizations within the guidelines established by the board of directors or similar governing body. Also, plan, direct or coordinate operational activities at the highest level of management with the assistance of subordinate line managers and personnel managers. His average hourly wage is $150.99, and his average annual wage is $314,060.

Anesthesiologists

This profession records a The median wage is $143.61 per hour and the median annual wage is $298,710. An anesthesiologist’s duties include administering anesthetics and pain relievers to control pain before, during, or after surgery.

Radiologists

Radiologists register a The median wage is $142.94 per hour and the median annual wage is $297,320. Their duties include diagnosing and treating diseases and injuries using medical imaging technologies such as X-rays, MRI, nuclear medicine, and ultrasound.

Obstetricians and Gynecologists

in texas, The average hourly wage is $141.47 per hour and $294,250 per year. Their duties include providing medical care related to pregnancy or childbirth. In addition to diagnosing, treating and helping to prevent gynecological diseases, especially those affecting the reproductive system. He can also perform the functions of medical surgery and gynecological surgery.

Doctors and pathologists

Their jobs include diagnosing disease and performing laboratory tests using organs, body tissues, and fluids. The average hourly wage is $132.05 and $274,650 per year.

the doctors

Register this profession The median wage is $122.43 per hour and the median annual wage is $254,660.