July 23, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Pineapple water with celery and mint: a drink to enjoy your meal and lose weight

Pineapple water with celery and mint: a drink to enjoy your meal and lose weight

Zera Pearson July 23, 2023 3 min read

Tasty Pineapple water with celery and mint Maybe He drinks perfect for enjoy At this time of summer and accompany your foods, in addition to the fact that in this delicious option you will find all the benefits corresponding to these three ingredients that are usually so famous to be able to Lose weight in a healthy way.

a He drinks Refreshing and flavorful, you don’t have to fight a health problem, and at least in this rich option you’ll find all the benefits you need pineappleIt is a fruit rich in vitamins A, B, and C, in addition to containing important minerals for the body, such as potassium and iodine, in smaller quantities; Magnesium, copper, iron and manganese. Experts point out that it is an ideal food that can be added to diets aimed at this Weight loss Naturally, it helps to draw out toxins that you no longer need in the body and get rid of accumulated fats, in addition to promoting digestion.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

A Mexican wins a million dollars in the US lottery

July 23, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Today’s Mega Millions results July 21: winning numbers and raffle prizes

July 22, 2023 Zera Pearson
4 min read

Assorted street food – Nacional

July 22, 2023 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

WhatsApp Web: How to activate dark mode without affecting the app | data

July 23, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

This is the fortune of the President of El Salvador, Neb Bukele

July 23, 2023 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

Pineapple water with celery and mint: a drink to enjoy your meal and lose weight

July 23, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Trailer for The Marvels movie reveals the end of Secret Invasion | video

July 23, 2023 Lane Skeldon