Pineapple water with celery and mint: a drink to enjoy your meal and lose weight

Tasty Pineapple water with celery and mint Maybe He drinks perfect for enjoy At this time of summer and accompany your foods, in addition to the fact that in this delicious option you will find all the benefits corresponding to these three ingredients that are usually so famous to be able to Lose weight in a healthy way.

a He drinks Refreshing and flavorful, you don’t have to fight a health problem, and at least in this rich option you’ll find all the benefits you need pineappleIt is a fruit rich in vitamins A, B, and C, in addition to containing important minerals for the body, such as potassium and iodine, in smaller quantities; Magnesium, copper, iron and manganese. Experts point out that it is an ideal food that can be added to diets aimed at this Weight loss Naturally, it helps to draw out toxins that you no longer need in the body and get rid of accumulated fats, in addition to promoting digestion.

Related news

also , celery It is one of the excellent ingredients in preparing green smoothies or smoothies, because it has the effect of detoxification, cleansing, satiating and appetite suppressing, and it is low in calories, so it can help with this problem naturally.

Pineapple drink is rich and refreshing.

Photo: Pixabay

Finally, the Mint For years, it has been used as a remedy that promotes digestion and improves the flow of bile, which is essential for the body to digest fats, as well as contributing to reducing inflammation in the abdomen, all according to Medical news today.

Related news

All of these properties can be done deliciously He drinks They are easy to prepare at home and complement food with a very delicious flavor; However, remember that it is not a completely magical option that will help you lose weight overnight, but rather a way to increase efforts through food. So it is best to see a specialist who can outline a plan to follow.

Next, we share the simple recipe that you must implement to prepare a delicious and refreshing dish Pineapple water with celery and mintRest assured that you can enjoy the delicious flavor while accompanying your favorite foods or simply enjoy a good drink any time of the day.

Follow this recipe to enjoy pineapple water with celery and mint.

Photo: Pixabay