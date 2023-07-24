the US economy slows but does not enter a recession; Expectations failed

Goldman Sachs said US employment and consumption data cut the probability of a recession to 20 percent from 35 percent, because it believes the storm clouds gathering over the national economy are starting to lift.photo

Clara Zepeda

La Jornada newspaper

Sunday, July 23, 2023, p. 14

The economic recession did not reach the United States, as the economic activity of Mexico’s main trading partner, although it slowed down, continued to show sufficient dynamism to continue growing.

As of August 2022, most economists were expecting a recession in the United States within the next 12 months. However, the recession did not hit. In proof of this, there is data on jobs created and vacancies reassured Ramsey Gutierrez, co-manager of investments at Franklin Templeton Mexico.

After more than 300 days of such forecasts, there are now more and more recognized professionals in the United States who agree that the country will avoid a recession, with increasing expectations that there will only be one hike in interest rates.

Views have shifted from worrying about a recession for more than a year to thinking it may not happen. In recent days, some experts have expressed the view that even with a wave of higher interest rates, consumer weakness and tighter credit conditions, the United States can avoid a recession, as described by wealth builders.

