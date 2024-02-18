OpenAI, owner of ChatGPT, has grown to be valued at US$80 billion: what's Microsoft got to do with it?

The new AI is not yet available to the general public. (X:OpenAI)

OpenAI, the popular AI innovation organization, is expected to be valued at $80 billion.

This development confirms the importance and sustainable growth OpenAI In the technology sectorstrengthening its role as a key player in developing artificial intelligence solutions that continue to shape the digital future.

The alleged increase in value occurred after OpenAI went public SoraIt is a new model of artificial intelligence capable of creating highly realistic videos through text suggestions.

With support from Microsoft, OpenAI could have entered into an agreement that would have put the AI ​​company's value at more than $80 billion.

Microsoft is an investor in startup OpenAI. (Open Eye)

This agreement will include the sale of existing shares through a takeover bid led by Thrive Capital, according to a report published by the New York Times.

next to, This arrangement allows employees to redeem their company shareschoosing an alternative to traditional financing rounds that typically seek to raise a company's capital.

The launch of ChatGPT by OpenAI at the end of 2022 sparked excitement around AI, motivating companies to look for ways to integrate this technology.

last year, OpenAI has reached a similar agreement with prominent venture capital firms such as Thrive Capital, Sequoia Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, and K2 Global.which bought shares in a public offering and valued the company at about $29 billion.

Sam Altman will look for investors for OpenAI to produce its own chips. (X:sama)

It is also reported that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has been in talks to raise capital for the semiconductor company, with the aim of expanding global chip manufacturing capacity to encourage the development of new AI tools.

As of early March 2023, it was expected that OpenAI would need to acquire more than 30,000 AI chips from NVIDIA to continue operating ChatGPT in the medium term.

This requirement contributed to Jensen Huang's revenue increasing by 56.4% during 2023, thanks in large part to sales of these AI chips.

however, OpenAI plans to change this dynamic by exploring the development of its own AI chips.trying to find a replacement for the GPUs you currently buy from NVIDIA in bulk.

Recently, OpenAI released Sora. (Open Eye)

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is looking for investors to fund this ambitious project, the Financial Times reports. The goal is to reduce dependence on external devicesAnd developing its own artificial intelligence chips.

However, the completion of this project exceeds the need for funding. Ask for cooperation with a semiconductor manufacturing company capable of producing the required number of chips To meet the future needs of OpenAI.

Efforts to cooperate with TSMC, a leading Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturer, appear to be well underway.

TSMC is distinguished not only by its production capacity, but also by its production capacity Proficiency in developing and employing advanced technologies to create small, efficient electronic componentsThis is done through the use of advanced stone knots.

The tool includes very specific prompts. (X:OpenAI)

OpenAI, the popular AI research organization behind ChatGPT, has achieved a new milestone in the technology's evolution by launching Sora, a tool capable of creating videos from textual descriptions.

OpenAI's Sora is a new model that, although still in the testing phase, can already create videos up to one minute long. The company, led by Sam Altman, says Sora can create videos that look very real and follow exactly what users ask for, without losing image quality.

Sora works using a very similar principle to generators that convert text into an image. This means that users can provide very detailed instructions or “prompts” about what they want to see in the video.