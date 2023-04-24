The University of Navarra Science Museum joins the lively Pamplona marathon

Campus University of Navarre.

The University of Navarra Science Museum joins the Pamplona Biomarathon with a school and family activity on campus

The University of Navarra Science Museum once again joins the 2023 Biomarathon – organized by the Terrabiota Association – which takes place this year from April 28 to May 1. During these four days, citizens will be able to photograph or record audio recordings of the living organisms of Pamplona and its metropolitan area, and upload them to the iNaturalist platform, where the participants’ notes will be recorded, which can be determined until May 7. .

To contribute to this citizen science project, the Science Museum organized one activity for schools and another for families. On Friday, April 28, the schools and institutes of Navarre will be able to discover the fauna and flora of their campus accompanied by their teachers and expert advice from the University of Navarre. They will also enjoy, starting at 12 am, a census of the aquatic animals of the Sadar River as it passes the University. To participate in these activities, pre-registration is required by e-mail at [email protected]

A day later, on Saturday the 29th from 10 a.m., families will be able to roam freely around campus learning about the species in their path. In the courtyard of the Ismael Sánchez Bella building of the University of Navarra, there will be an information point where you can observe some animals with a magnifying glass, and where some professors of the Faculty of Science will give advice on species identification, take a botanical tour and report on the different sampling methods used in animal and plant diversity such as nets and plates and traps insects and small mammals, among others.

Also that same morning, there will be a bird ringing science activity to learn about some of the species on campus and how to take bird body measurements and other data for study.

Promote environmental education and scientific learning

“Our goal at the Science Museum is to engage in the kind of activities that promote environmental education and have an element of science learning. Our campus is ideal for this activity because we have both requirements: our university researchers and a natural environment with a wide variety of flora and fauna, ”says Marie-Anne Rennell, Director of Development of the University of Navarra Science Museum. For more information on these Biomarathon activities, you can refer to the Museum’s website Science (museodeciencias.unav.edu).

The Biomarathon (City Nature Challenge) is a citizen science activity – promoted by the California Academy of Sciences and the Los Angeles County Museum of Natural Science – in which 400 cities from more than 40 countries participate. The results will be presented globally on May 8.