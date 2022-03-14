March 14, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Aplazan para el 17 de este mes audiencia implicados Caso FM

The trial in the FM case was adjourned until the 17th of this month

Winston Hale March 14, 2022 2 min read

Judge Odalis Alabis of the Court of Permanent Attention of Santo Domingo Ostee adjourned the knowledge of the average persuasion of those involved in the FM case to the 17th of this month.

The magistrate decided to give the lawyers the opportunity to prepare their defensive ways and manage the budgets.

The side of one of the defendants, who lives in Santiago, did not come to the hearing, so one of the attorneys who appeared presented the qualifications.

Upon completion of the investigation, the defendants, wearing safety helmets and bulletproof vests, were taken from the court and transferred to the Ciudad Nueva Detention Center under the protection of police officers, where they are being held for security reasons.

When the prisoners were unloaded, a woman threw a bottle at them, so prosecutors had to intervene to prevent their clients from being injured. Minutes after the woman was arrested, she was released due to an apparent mental health problem.

Car Wash Único Auto Detailing, Anabel Altagracia Sánchez Santana, Juan Isidro Pérez de la Rosa, Rolando Miguel Reyes Javier, Dyna Madison Noguera Sofanaz, Galluisco, Galaisco, Galais, 2018, 2014, 2012, 02:24 The public ministry demanded compulsory action against Tejada. Ascona de la Cruz.

During raids in Santiago, Santo Domingo and Punta Ghana, dozens of U.S. pensioners were arrested after being linked to a fraudulent network through phone calls.

See also  Most flights between DR and US were canceled this Tuesday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Arrests of immigrants in the United States will decrease

March 13, 2022 Winston Hale
3 min read

Ivan Duque Joe Biden Colombian Oil – Government – Politics

March 12, 2022 Winston Hale
3 min read

Strong sending from President Duke in the United States

March 10, 2022 Winston Hale

You may have missed

2 min read

The trial in the FM case was adjourned until the 17th of this month

March 14, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Will Tom Brady retire? Back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for 2023

March 14, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Roberto Gonzalez Neves realizes Puerto Rican Catholicism has been “tested, and possibly in danger”

March 14, 2022 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

Mirolo signs new agreement with UNSE School of Forestry | New Web Diary

March 14, 2022 Zera Pearson