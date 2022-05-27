The reason why Audi can’t sell more Alejandro Sanz

Spanish singer Alejandro Sanz has owned a large collection of luxury cars for a long time. However, there are some companies that you may not be able to work with again. Swipe and find out more!

The Spanish singer Alejandro Sanz, is still all the rage on stage after thirty years of experience. The Winner of 24 Latin Grammys Fill the pitches and create new messages daily. And now in June he will meet his Madrid fans again on his tour long live san At the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

However, Alejandro is not only surprising in the musical environment. He has 6 million followers on Instagram so his posts reach a large audience. Among his most likable posts we see him next to his Audi E-Tronto promote this emblematic German brand of luxury and high-end cars.

The E-Tron model company Audi he have 360 horsepowerand can reach Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3 to 4 seconds. Moreover, it is related to Maximum speed 200 kilometers per hour. Its value starts from 100 thousand euros.

But the most remarkable thing is that after some time, The man from Madrid uploaded a photo of another German car brand, BMW. Alejandro put up next to Model X5this device has power 340 hp and one Top speed 243 km/h. In addition, up Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.5 seconds.

And as if that wasn’t enough, the singer not only appeared next to this new car, but also BMW ambassador. for this reason You may not sell your Audi Alejandro anymore, at least for a while. However, we do not rule out that Sans will change his mind again. And you, what model will you stay with?