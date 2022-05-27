Viral video | NASA captures an underwater volcano eruption inhabited by ‘mutant sharks’ | directions | YouTube | social networks | United States | USA | nnda nnrt | Widely

Earth is a place full of life with many amazing phenomena. One of them happened in the Solomon Islands: a satellite of Container Caught the moment when he was huge Underwater volcano Cavaci, the home of some aquatic animals, erupted in the depths of the Pacific Ocean. The extraordinary event has gone viral social networks.

Cavaciwhich is located about 24 kilometers south of an island called Vangunu, got the name “Sharkan” (a mixture of the words shark and volcano in English), after a scientific expedition (2015) found two types of sharks (silk hammer and scalloped) “live in the hole”.

“They noticed Crowds of gelatinous animals, small fish and sharks inside the active holewhich raises new questions about the ecology of active underwater volcanoes and the harsh environments in which large marine animals may exist.”And Scientists wrote in a paper called “Explore Sharkcano”.

Since then, specialists have been investigating the creatures that live around and within Kavachi, considering one of the The most active marine volcano in the Pacific Ocean.

new volcanic eruption

now it NASA Earth Observatory Shared satellite imagery Cavaci volcano eruption. The image, which was recorded on May 14, 2022 with a powerful operational Earth Imaging Telescope, showed a plume of It emits color changing water for this geological structure. According to the space agency, the phenomenon continued “Several days in April and bigger than 2022.

Underwater volcanic eruption at Kavachi volcano recorded by NASA. (Photo: earthobservatory.nasa)

Prior to this latest activity, large eruptions were observed at Kavachi in 2014 and 2007. The volcano erupts almost constantlyand residents of nearby inhabited islands frequently report visible vapor and ash (…] The island was named after the god of the sea of the Gatokae and Vangunu peoples, and is sometimes known as Rejo te Kvachi, or Kavachi Oven”, NASA detailed in a statement.

How is life in the Solomon Islands?

Solomon Islands is an independent island country located in Oceania and is part of the Commonwealth of Nations. Wikipedia. Its main economic activity is based on subsistence agriculture, fishing and forestry.