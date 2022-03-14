The new interdepartmental building for Health Sciences at UIB will be operational in the 2022-2023 academic year – Salud Ediciones

March 14, 2022

March 14, 2022 
Imagen de archivo del Campus de la UIB.

The new Interdepartmental Health Sciences Building of the University of the Balearic Islands (UIB) will become operational in the 2022-2023 academic year. Consell de Govern has agreed to spend €840,962.81 to operate the building and connect it to the district heating network. This investment will be handled by the Ministry of European Funds, University and Culture.

The element will also connect the intersection building to the district heating network (Central heating), which is a network connected to some university buildings to take advantage of Parc Bit’s excess thermal energy, which provides about 30% of the energy consumed by the same building.

The interdepartmental building of the UIB for Health Sciences, whose construction began in March 2021, will house nursing studies, physiotherapy and psychology and will solve the problem of a lack of space for classrooms, laboratories and offices. To make this new infrastructure possible, the government contributed €6.9 million co-financed through ERDF funds and €1.241.000 to provide equipment.



