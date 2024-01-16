The new Board of Directors of the British Columbia Academy of Science has taken office

Carla Padilla/El Vigia

[email protected] | Ensenada, BC

With the aim of further strengthening the decision-making process of regional governments, the Academy of Sciences of Baja California has made a change in the Board of Directors for the period 2023-2025, headed by Eugenio Méndez Méndez, researcher at Cicese.

The new board, sworn in in December, consists of scientists Cuauhtémoc Calderon Villarreal, researcher at the Colegio de la Frontera Norte (COLEV), as vice-president; Trino Armando Zepeda Partida, UNAM, Secretary; María del Pilar Sánchez Saavedra, of Sicisi, treasurer of the association; and Miguel Cervantes Ramírez of UABC as a member.

The Academy of Sciences of Baja California consists of 80 research members from higher education institutions and research centers in the state, which is characterized by its concentration of people dedicated to scientific research.

Its main functions are to provide advice to various levels of government to make decisions based on scientific knowledge, engage members in discussion forums to raise and solve problems related to research, promote scientific culture among the population, as well as promote scientific careers in people of all ages.

Rafael Vázquez Duhalt, researcher at the UNAM Center for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology and outgoing president, shared that this academy is in the process of signing a cooperation agreement with the Education Secretariat of Baja California to officially be a state advisory body.

They are also in the process of obtaining registration with Conacyt to be part of the network of academies and learned societies it supports.

For his part, Mendez Mendez stated that despite being a very new academy, firm steps have been taken to consolidate itself, however, it is necessary to broaden the base of academics and specializations to have a better quality of response and solutions.

Resolutions for 2024

He added that among his plans as Chairman of the new Board of Directors is to participate in forums affecting science, such as those related to national policy on science and technology; Develop strategies to spread scientific culture; Encouraging scientific calls.

Finally, he emphasized that the mission of scientists is to change society's views regarding science, as well as to provide the tools for government to achieve a culture of accurate decision-making based on scientific knowledge.