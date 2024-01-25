The militias supported by the Iranian regime carried out three missile attacks on American sites in Iraq and Syria

Demonstrators and militia members on the roof of the reception room at the US Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq (Reuters/Thaier Al-Sudani)

Today, Wednesday, the Islamic Resistance militia in Iraq, supported by the Iranian regime, claimed responsibility for this attack Three missile attacks on American military sites in the Arab country and SyriaThis is after Washington bombed enclaves of this group in Iraqi territory last night.

The group said in a statement that the targets were the Koniko base in eastern Syria and the military facilities at Erbil and Ain al-Assad airport in northern and western Iraq, where American forces are stationed as part of the international coalition fighting ISIS. problems).

This attack comes within the framework of their “resistance to the American occupation forces.”According to the memo, which warns that the Islamic resistance in Iraq “will continue to destroy enemy strongholds.”

The action of this Iraqi group, which claims the killing of a soldier, comes in response to the attack launched by the United States last night, which… Three pockets used by the Hezbollah Brigades militia were bombedIt is part of the Shiite Popular Mobilization Forces militia loyal to Iran and the Islamic resistance in Iraq itself.

The United States Central Command (Centcom), which operates in the Middle East, Central Asia, and parts of South Asia, determined that the attacks occurred against missile and missile headquarters and depots, a measure that the Pentagon considered “necessary and proportionate.” .

A pro-Iranian militia attacks three American bases in Iraq and Syria (Amir al-Muhammadou/dpa)



Today, the Iraqi government described the US attacks against Iraqi Shiite militias in the territory of the Arab country as “unacceptable,” and warned against this. We will treat them as “acts of aggression” and “take measures to preserve the lives of Iraqis.”

The official Iraqi statement stated that the new American attacks targeted “the sites of Iraqi military units belonging to the army and the Popular Mobilization Forces in the areas of Jurf al-Nasr and al-Qaim,” located about 60 kilometers southwest of Baghdad and near Baghdad. The border with Syria, respectively.

In addition, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, in a statement today, that the American ambassador to the country, Elena RomanovskyHe sent an “important message” to the Iraqi government that “will be studied by the Prime Minister and the competent authorities, who will soon take measures in this regard,” although he did not reveal its content.

The latest US attack came a day after Washington issued sanctions on three leaders and supporters of Kataib Hezbollah and the Fly Baghdad airline for its support of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and groups associated with it in Iraq, Syria and Lebanon.

The Pentagon said in a statement on Tuesday that its “necessary and proportionate” action comes “in direct response to the escalating series of attacks against US personnel and coalition forces in Iraq and Syria by Iranian-backed militias.”

Demonstrators carry the coffins of Iraqi Kataib Hezbollah fighters who were killed in a US air strike in Jurf al-Sakhar, south of Baghdad, during a funeral in Baghdad. (Reuters/Thaier Al-Sudani)

US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd AustinIn that note, he thanked the professionalism with which this response was planned and implemented and the “continued efforts” of the forces fighting on the ground alongside regional partners to dismantle the Islamic State jihadist organization.

Austin warned that neither he nor Biden will hesitate when it comes to this Take the necessary measures to defend their interests.

He added: “We do not seek to escalate the conflict in the region. We are fully prepared to take further measures to protect our employees and facilities. He stressed, “We urge these groups and their Iranian sponsors to immediately stop these attacks.”

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq is a group of Iraqi Shiite militias that share a political vision and enjoy the support of the Iranian regime, including Kataib Hezbollah, Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada, Asaib Ahl al-Haq, and Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba.

(With information from EFE)