December 9, 2022

The man who surpassed Elon Musk in greater luck

Zera Pearson December 9, 2022 1 min read

Owner of Twitter and CEO of Tesla, Elon Muskbecame the richest person in the world, after his purchase of the social network, according to Forbes magazine.

The ranking of billionaires compiled by the aforementioned magazine is headed by the CEO of LVMH, the parent company of the Louis Vuitton brand, with a personal fortune of $ 185.4 billion.

Musk has a net worth of $185.3 billion. To get Twitter he sold part of his shares in Tesla. The purchase was for $44 billion.

The luck Musk is very attached to Tesla stock, which has lost 57 percent of its value since the start of the year.

In the remaining ranking of the 10 largest millionaires is Indian businessman Gautam Adani, with 134.8 billion; Amazon founder Jeff Bezos with a net worth of $111.0 billion. investor Warren Buffett, with $106.4 billion; Bill Gates, founder of Microsoft, with 105.3 million. Larry Ellison, founder of Oracle, with a net worth of $101.7 billion; and Indian businessman Mukesh Ambani with a net worth of 93.3 billion. Larry Page, founder of Google, with a fortune of $82.8 billion; and Mexican telecoms magnate Carlos Slim with 82.3 billion.

