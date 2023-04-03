The Italian government seeks to punish the use of English words

Rome (CNN) – Italians who use English and other foreign words in official communications could face fines of up to 100,000 euros ($108,705) under a new law introduced by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s Fraternity of Italy party.

Fabio Rampelli, a member of the Chamber of Deputies, introduced the legislation, which has the support of the prime minister.

While the legislation covers all foreign languages, it specifically targets “Anglomania”, or the use of English words, which the draft says “disparages and insults the Italian language”, adding that it is even worse because the UK already is not. part of the European Union.

The bill, which has yet to be submitted to parliamentary debate, requires anyone holding a position in the public administration to have “a written and verbal knowledge and command of the Italian language”. It also prohibits the use of English in official documents, including “abbreviations and names” for jobs in companies operating in the country.

Foreign entities must have Italian editions of all bylaws and employment contracts, according to draft legislation seen by CNN.

“It is not simply a matter of fashion, as fashion passes, but Englishness has ramifications for society as a whole,” says the bill.

The first article of the legislation ensures that even in offices dealing with foreigners who do not speak Italian, Italian must be the main language used.

Article 2 makes the Italian language “obligatory for the promotion and use of public goods and services on the national territory”. Failure to do so could result in fines between €5,000 ($5,435) and €100,000 ($108,705).

Don’t say “bru-shetta” instead of “bru-sketta”

Under the proposed law, the Ministry of Culture will create a commission whose remit includes “the correct use and pronunciation of the Italian language” in schools, media, commerce and advertising.

This means that saying “bru-shetta” instead of “bru-sketta” can be a punishable offense.

The move to protect the Italian language joins an existing effort by the government to protect the country’s cuisine.

He introduced legislation to ban so-called cell-based or industrial cooking due to a lack of scientific studies on the effects of artificial foods, as well as “to protect our nation’s heritage and agriculture based on the Mediterranean diet.” Meloni Orazio, Minister of Health, said Schillaci at a news conference.

Last week, the Italian Ministers of Culture and Agriculture officially submitted the candidacy of Italian cuisine to the UNESCO World Heritage List, scheduled for December 2025.