The Inter-American Court asks the state to abide by the ruling in the Lisa Tascón case.





The Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IDC), for the fourth time, reminded the State of Venezuela that on May 31, 2019, the deadline for submitting a report on compliance with the ruling in the San Miguel case had passed. Sosa et al. v. Venezuela, requested in the thirteenth paragraph of its operative, without being received at the secretariat of the said court.

The letter is addressed to State's Attorney Dr. Larry Dafoe, with a copy for the victims and their representativesRemember, the Venezuelan state was asked to send the aforementioned report no later than May 6, 2024.

Rocío San Miguel, the victim in the case, human rights defender and president of Citizen Control, urges the President of the Republic, Nicolas Maduro Moros, to give instructions to comply with the ruling.

“We heard the President of the Republic, on the occasion of the official opening session of the 2024 judicial year, speak about justice and truth. This case, like all judgments of the Inter-American Court with which the State has not complied, represents a good opportunity for the government to respect the principles of justice and truth, as well as to compensate the victims. “The country’s compliance with the rulings would be a good sign in human rights matters on the part of Venezuela,” San Miguel said.

“President Maduro issued instructions to comply with the ruling of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights. We have been waiting for justice, truth and reparations for almost 20 years,” San Miguel said.

The Inter-American Court of Human Rights ruled in the case of San Miguel Sosa et al. v. Venezuela in 2018. hh.

The case concerns three victims: Rocio San Miguel, Tais Peña and Magali Chang, who were expelled from the National Boundary Council in 2004, in accordance with the Tascon List.

These three women spent 14 years before the Venezuelan and inter-American justice systems until they received their sentence.

This year will mark 20 years since their human rights were violated, according to a ruling by the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, which the government has refused to abide by.

Victims expect nothing but justice, truth and compensation.

press release