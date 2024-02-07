The “Girls in Science” drawing competition continues today

Carla Padilla/El Vigia

[email protected] | Ensenada, BC

Due to rain forecast in recent days and the difficulty of traveling to submit your drawings, Caracol Museo de Ciencias has extended the deadline for receiving drawings for the “Girls in Science” competition, which will close today, Wednesday, February 7th.

Julia Bendémez-Patterson, director of the museum, said that the drawings can be submitted from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and must be original proposals submitted by girls between the ages of 6 and 11, under the slogan “Who I Will Be Great,” as they express They express their love for science and imagine themselves as scientists.

In addition, he said they should include a separate art sheet, handwritten, containing their data, such as name, age, drawing name and text explaining what they want to be when they grow up and why; Full rules for the contest can be found at https://linktr.ee/museocaracol.

He added that during February 8 and 9, a qualified jury will evaluate the drawings, taking into account the drawing that was executed, the message it seeks to convey, and the accompanying description.

Bendémez Patterson stated that the jury will consist of Patricia Juarez Camacho, a researcher in the Department of Biomedical Innovation at Cicese; And Alba Esperanza Aguirre Arzate, a visual artist distinguished by introducing concepts from the scientific spectrum.

The drawings will also be evaluated by Mónica Wendolyn Blanco Cárdenas, researcher, educator, publisher and scientific advisor; and Ana Luisa Torres Cobian, founder and director of the Mipo Educational Center, an alternative primary school with a humanistic approach, which seeks to generate a love of knowledge, with science and art as the pillars of primary education.

Awards on Saturday

He pointed out that honoring the winners and opening the exhibition consisting of the participating drawings will take place at the Karakol Open Theater on Saturday, February 10 at 12 noon during the “Girls in Science” event.

She explained that during the free event there will also be various activities such as talks, storytelling, workshops and exhibitions led by women immersed in the scientific field, and attendees will be able to interact and learn more about their professional lives.