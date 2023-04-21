The former Cuban baseball player moved to the United States with his entire family

Baseball followers on social media have confirmed that former Cuban baseball player Georgios Dvergel has moved to the United States with his family.

“My friends and true lovers of baseball, I am telling you that our beloved ‘The Best, The Wonder, Pinky’ Georvis Dwerkel and his family are in America. I had the privilege of being the first person to communicate this to all the loyal followers and friends of this great Guantanamo baseball,” wrote netizen Yonar Gonzalez Cisnero.

Via a post in the group: National Baseball SeriesGonzález Cisnero sent his support to the former player and his family: “I wish his family many congratulations and blessings, and may they fulfill all their dreams, they deserve it,” he said.

He identified the Cuban baseball player as “an athlete who was always left out when making Cuban teams” despite being “one of the best (not to be outright) outfielders in Cuba.”

Yonar González lamented that Dvergel was never “given an official retirement in her province, and he did so much for her”.

Despite the excesses he had to endure, now the former athlete has a chance to carve out another career, and who knows if he’s even closer to baseball now that he could be a coach.

“But God’s timing never fails, it will come when it has to come, they have already gone where they wanted to go, lots of health, luck and prosperity. Georvis, your Guantanamo fans will never forget you, we carry you in our hearts. What you did for Pinky Baseball Camina Eso Thanks for everything!” Yonar Gonzalez said.

Through dozens of comments, various Cubans wished him well in his new career and remembered his skills as a baseball player.

On the other hand, high-performing players are waiting to retire to leave the country, missing out on the chance of juicy contracts and youths to capitalize on their potential, a netizen lamented.

“Congratulations to the whole family, great choice, I have a question why high performance athletes in Cuba leave the country, after they retire, young people see themselves in that mirror,” he added.

In 2022, former Cuban baseball player Yolvis Fiz reunited with his family in the United States after a diaspora of more than two weeks in various Central American countries. At the airport he was greeted by his son-in-law, fellow baseball player Kentry Rojas, who offered him an offer to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Another baseball retiree came to this nation before him. Former baseball player Ciro Silvino Licia spent several days in a detention center after crossing the border into Mexico.