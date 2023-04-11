April 11, 2023

The FBI recommends that you not use public cell phone chargers

April 11, 2023

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI, for short in English) has advised American citizens not to use free mobile charging stations in public places such as airports, hotels and shopping malls, a warning echoed by national media on Monday.

Denver FBI Twitter alert about technology hackers use to introduce malicious software (“malware”) and monitor electronic devices via public USB ports.

“Avoid using free charging stations at airports, hotels or shopping malls. Cybercriminals have figured out how to use public USB ports to introduce malware and monitoring software onto devices. Bring your own charger and USB cable and use a power outlet instead.”

The FBI is not alone in warning of this danger. So did the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on its website, noting that hackers can download “malware” in USB ports to “maliciously” access devices, a practice the agency calls “juice break-in.”

In this way, cybercriminals can obtain personal data and passwords, for personal use or to sell to third parties. The FCC recommends carrying the same USB cable, with which there is no such risk.

