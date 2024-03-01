March 2, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The deputy raids businesses at La Aurora Airport looking for counterfeit devices and accessories

The deputy raids businesses at La Aurora Airport looking for counterfeit devices and accessories

Zera Pearson March 1, 2024 1 min read
Photo: MP/La Hora

The Public Prosecution (MP), through the Public Prosecutor's Office for Crimes against Intellectual Property in coordination with the Regional Public Prosecutor's Office, carried out inspection, search and evidence seizure procedures at La Aurora International Airport.

This procedure was carried out with the aim of searching for electronic devices and accessories that were presumed to be counterfeit.

register

The aim of the raid carried out was to locate this type of electronic devices from the brands Apple iPhone, Apple Apple Design, EarPods, AirPods, iPod and MagSafe.

According to the information provided to the representative by social media, the procedure was carried out in the kiosks located at the airport, especially in the field of detecting hearing aids, external batteries, and Apple’s industrial designs.


Cristobal Velez

Journalist by profession. Lover of laws and the rule of law. Over 10 years' experience covering public employee applications and appointments.

Previous articleFood distribution in Gaza turns into a nightmare after shooting by the Israeli army
Next articleThe Palestinian National Police have arrested four alleged thieves of a small banking agency

See also  Coinbase user loses over $11 million in 10 minutes to scam fake media

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Information note from ETECSA on impacts

March 1, 2024 Zera Pearson
3 min read

The famous drink attributed to an English sailor for preventing disease

February 29, 2024 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Eight signs that indicate that the car's injectors are dirty

February 29, 2024 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

3 min read

LeBron James is a star in blocking today

March 1, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

How to prevent WhatsApp from filling your mobile gallery with irrelevant photos and videos

March 1, 2024 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

The CELAC Summit began in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

March 1, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Information note from ETECSA on impacts

March 1, 2024 Zera Pearson