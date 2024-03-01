The deputy raids businesses at La Aurora Airport looking for counterfeit devices and accessories

The Public Prosecution (MP), through the Public Prosecutor's Office for Crimes against Intellectual Property in coordination with the Regional Public Prosecutor's Office, carried out inspection, search and evidence seizure procedures at La Aurora International Airport.

This procedure was carried out with the aim of searching for electronic devices and accessories that were presumed to be counterfeit.

The aim of the raid carried out was to locate this type of electronic devices from the brands Apple iPhone, Apple Apple Design, EarPods, AirPods, iPod and MagSafe.

According to the information provided to the representative by social media, the procedure was carried out in the kiosks located at the airport, especially in the field of detecting hearing aids, external batteries, and Apple’s industrial designs.



