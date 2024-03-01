March 2, 2024

Information note from ETECSA on impacts

Zera Pearson March 1, 2024

The Cuban telecommunications company ETECSA, the only one of its kind in the country, reported impacts on Internet communications and other online traffic through its platforms, between last night and the beginning of today. We detail this below through its information note.

from Web The official stated: “Overnight and early today, there were technical issues accessing some platforms and services hosted at the Etecsa public data center.”

“Our specialists continued to work during these hours and were able to restore most of the affected services. “At the time of publishing this note, our users can notice instability in access to some national sites, as well as to the Enzona platform,” they added last night.

“We apologize for the inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding as we work to resolve this situation. We will continue to provide updated information through our official communication channels,” they concluded.

ETECSA advances, amid online influences in Cuba

Amidst the effects of ETECSA, this week they launched a new recharge option. From March 4 to 31, they promoted this international recharge. They specified that customers who receive a recharge between 500 cups and 1,250 cups “will receive rewards of 14GB (all networks) and unlimited internet (from 12:00 AM to 7:00 AM) to be consumed within 30 days.”

“The customer will receive the amount of money that will be recharged to his main balance, extending the life cycle of his mobile line to 330 days. They added that this international recharge offer does not apply to recharges made in MLC stores or through the dollar account.” US in MiTransfer wallet.

Finally, they specify that with the main balance received in this recharge, you can perform all the actions that are usually performed with the main balance: national and international calls, purchase of bags, packages and bouquets, make transfers and activate the Amigo plan. We will expand on our website for more details about this offer in another article.

