The Cuban government asks the Ibero-American Summit to join in rejecting the embargo | XXVIII Ibero-American Summit

The Cuban government took advantage of its participation in the 28th Ibero-American Summit on Thursday to ask the other 21 countries that make up the group to participate in rejecting the embargo imposed on the island. Miguel Diaz-Canel confirmed his attendance at the meeting, which will take place on Friday and Saturday in Santo Domingo, although the Havana delegation has already participated in a meeting on regional cooperation. In addition to calling for facilitating “financial and technological transfers to developing countries and equitable access to resources that reflect massive inequalities,” Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez spoke about the relationship with the United States.

“We are confident that this meeting in the sister Dominican Republic will demonstrate the categorical rejection of the arbitrary and unilateral designation of our country by the United States as a sponsor of terrorism and we hope to count on the traditional and valuable support of Ibero-America at the summit for the just demand for an end to the criminal and illegal blockade imposed on the people Cuban, which has intensified to unprecedented limits during the pandemic, ”said Rodriguez in a video broadcast on social networks.

Condemnation of the trade embargo imposed on Cuba is a usual demand for Havana in international forums. The majority of the United Nations has shown this disavowal on several occasions, and the European Union usually joins these kind of resolutions collectively. The fight to lift the blockade, founded by John F. Kennedy in 1962, now to the Dominican Republic, where countries plan to define strictly apolitical agreements on financial engineering, climate change, food security, and digital inclusion.

Despite the deep ideological differences between the different governments in Latin America, the claim of the Cuban authorities has always been welcomed in the region. One of its main supporters is the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who, however, did not travel to Santo Domingo for the summit. Another is the Colombian Gustavo Petro, who also condemned the inclusion of Cuba in the list of countries that sponsor terrorism, a sanction renewed by Washington at the end of February. The island will be, after Venezuela and Mexico, the main venue for the next round of peace talks between the Executive and the National Liberation Army. On the same Thursday, the Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, decided to exclude the country from the list. When asked about it, he replied, “Obviously not.”

