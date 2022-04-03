The continued increase in the rate of positivity for COVID-19 puts it this Saturday at 7.25%.

For the seventh day in a row, it was a positive rate COVID-19 In Puerto Rico, its percentage rose to 7.25% today, Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health.

This percentage indicates that the level of transmission of the virus is orange (large). In addition, the number is higher than the 5% recommended by World Health Organization (Who is the). According to the data of the vital health portal, a percentage like the one reported today has not been reported in this line since last February 16, when the figure was 7.38%.

at the moment, The total number of patients staying in the hospital COVID-19 rose to 42 It is divided into 38 adults and four pediatric patients, Saloud reported in a tweet.

“Vaccination against COVID-19 remains the safest way to reduce the risk of serious illness”Agency urged.

The agency did not mention any deaths from the disease in its report today, bringing the total number to 4,170.

Recommendations are coming

the doctor Victor Ramos OteroPresident College of SurgeonsHe expected that the scientific alliance is preparing to share new recommendations soon, for fear that the series of HIV infections will continue to rise.

“You have to be vigilant. The pediatrician said the Scientific Alliance will make some recommendations soon. Don’t worry, we have to be careful if we don’t want more restrictive public health measures,” he said, stressing the importance of vaccination against the virus.

Recently, the medical officer of the Department of Health said, Iris Cardonawarned that the agency is identifying an increase in positive cases related to the BA.2 sub-strain of omicron variableWhich caused the largest increase in injuries on the island during the month of January.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, in English) Last Tuesday confirmed that the variant in question is now the dominant strain of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in the United States. Although the medical community cannot determine the effect of this new alternative, it has been confirmed that it causes a high level of infection.

Unlike other screws, Ramos emphasized that this increase in transmission of the virus affects the age group between 0 and 19 years more. Although children and young adults are less likely to suffer severe symptoms, they can strike the most vulnerable.

The doctor warned that cases this season last year were on the rise and that after Easter there was a “surge” of infections.

For now, Ramos urged residents to wear masks indoors as well as outdoors where there are crowds. He also highlighted the importance of physical distancing and hand washing.