The cold front will bring strong winds and snowfall in different directions: today's weather, February 3

Winter will end in March, but cold fronts will continue in the following weeks (Graciela López Herrera/quartzscuro).

The climate of various regions is affected by cold front No. 32, which advances northeast of the country. This atmospheric phenomenon interacts with the currents present in it polar and subtropical plane, Which led to bad weather conditions in several areas.

Winds of 60 to 80 km/h and dust devils are expected in the northern and northeastern states of Mexico, as well as in the United States. Jalisco, Guanajuato, Queretaro, and Puebla. In the west and center of the country, including the Valley of Mexico, winds of 40 to 60 km/h are expected, with the possibility of dust devils.

The cold front also brings with it a noticeable drop in temperatures. Scattered rain is expected in the northeast of the country, accompanied by active gusts of wind, especially in… Chihuahua, Durango, and Coahuila, Where speeds 80 to 100 km/h with dust devils.

A. is expected Cool to very cold environment with frost At dawn in the northwestern, northern, western and central regions of the country. In mountains Baja California, Sonora and Chihuahua, The weather is expected to be very cold with the possibility of this happening Falling frost or snow. Meanwhile, the fifth winter storm is moving over the United States without directly affecting Mexico.

In the rest of Mexico, the sky is expected to be overcast with scattered clouds and a weak chance of rain. However, it is necessary to highlight the specific forecasts for some regions. In Oaxaca and Chiapas, intermittent rain with accumulations of 5 to 25 mm is expected, while in Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas, isolated rain with accumulations of 0.1 to 5 mm is expected.

Moreover, there is a possibility that Snow or frost In the early hours of the morning in areas Baja California, Sonora and Chihuahua.

SMN reports that there will be low temperatures across the country (@conagua_clima/X)

In mountains Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua, Durango, Minimum temperatures are expected to range from -10 to -5°C with frost. In other mountainous areas, such as Sinaloa, Coahuila, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Jalisco and the State of MexicoMinimum temperatures are expected to range from -5 to 0°C with frost.

For their part, temperatures are expected in the mountains of Baja California Sur, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosi, Michoacan, Guanajuato, Queretaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Mexico City, Morelos, Puebla, Veracruz and Oaxaca. Minimum 0 to 5°C with possibility of frost.

In the Valley of Mexico, skies are expected to be clear and cool to cool weather during the morning. The weather is expected to be moderate to warm during the afternoon, with partly cloudy skies and no rain. Winds from the west and southwest may reach 15 to 30 km/h, with gusts of up to 60 km/h and the possibility of dust.

Estimated minimum temperatures in Mexico City range between 8 and 10 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures range between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius. In Toluca, State of Mexico, minimums are expected to range from 0 to 2°C and maximums from 19 to 21°C.