The Central Bank of Cuba is setting up an alert system for banking transactions

he Central Bank of Cuba Service announced Alerts for banking transactions Which seeks to increase security and provide detailed information to its users about the movements in their accounts.

Facing a wave of Thefts in dealing with magnetic cards and electronic payments What has been going on for years, this system comes as a necessary tool to protect the “pockets” of Cubans.

he The system will notify customers Regarding credits, debits, incoming transfers and other important operations via text messages or via the toDus platform, in cooperation with the Cuban Telecommunications Company.

Carlos Miguel Casas SancesarioThe head of the systems development and interoperability department at the banking entity stressed the importance of this service, especially in light of the lack of alert channels for financial transfers so far.

Although a user-managed version is planned for the future, this is for now The service is activated through bank managers It has a trial period of one month.

Still Costs unknown This service will be provided to customers, and it is expected that commercial offers will be developed to contract for it.

he Central Bank of Cuba Responds to wave of thefts with new bank alert system. Will this be the solution Cubans have been waiting for?