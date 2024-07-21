July 21, 2024

Banco Popular restores access to mobile application and web portal

Zera Pearson July 21, 2024 2 min read

Puerto Rico People’s Bank It confirmed, through written statements, that it had restored customers’ access to the electronic portal and the “My Bank” mobile application after many users indicated, on social media networks, that they were unable to access their account data.

Customers began posting messages on social media networks like X (formerly known as Twitter) and Facebook when they noticed that Your attempts to access Mi Banco through the website or applications available for iOS (Apple iPhone) and Play Store (Google Android) required an additional security step that continued to deny access after it was successfully completed..

In many cases, customers were required to complete a “CAPTCHA,” a security mechanism that displays a series of letters or images that a person must correctly type and/or select to access the service. This mechanism is typically triggered when a service or application receives a large amount of traffic, or traffic that it classifies as “suspicious.”

