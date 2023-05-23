The attorney responds to Form I-220 A, Parole and Deportation

Journalist Daniel Benitez spoke with attorney Laura Jimenez about some of the top concerns of Cuban immigrants in the U.S. about the I-220 A and I-220 B forms, parole and the risks of deportation.

In a video shared on the channel Network light From the reporter, the expert answers some of the concerns of the channel’s followers. Next, we provide our readers with a summary of the most relevant information exposed.

B: I came out with 220 A, I have an asylum case, what should I do to apply for residence?

Lawyer: If you are in court, you must submit your residency application to the judge. If you are paroled, you are legally eligible for citizenship. What we do in many of these cases is we request an expedited hearing for a final hearing on residency when we already have a residency filing. In forty minutes, you are ready.

B: There are many who worry. Today I read messages saying ‘I have an I-220A, parole or expired parole’. With this new Florida law, what are my risks?”

Lawyer: There is a risk to those who are not inspected at the borders or those who come by sea and do not turn themselves in. An I-220 A or person released on parole or bond poses no risk. The recommendation is that you should take into account that you have entered the United States to claim protection under asylum. Quickly make that haven.

Advocate: The recommendation is that those on parole who have already been in physical condition for a year should also apply for their residency and then not give it up.

B: People are concerned about their appointments with ICE. ‘I have an I-220A, are they going to convert it for a deportation order, am I going to be detained, are they going to deport me?’

Lawyer: No, ICE cannot decide to convert an I-220 A to an I-220 B in such a situation, unless circumstances warrant it. It is a constitutional violation that they change your form to I-220 B without you going through a process, obtaining a previous deportation order, or committing any illegality.

B: Can credible fear be positive?

Lawyer: Credible fear positive. This is especially helpful for I-220 A holders and those seeking parole. If we do succeed in getting parole, it will be with people who have credible fear for them and people who have humanitarian or public interests in their cases, such as doctors, people with health problems.