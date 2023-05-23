A 10-foot alligator kills a young man in Florida

The incident took place in Florida on Sunday

A 23 years old He swam in the pond in the town Port Charlottein the southwest Florida (USA), was Bitten by a 3.20 meter long crocodile They had to be rushed to the hospital Cut off an armLocal media reported on Monday.

The incident took place early Sunday morning when the unidentified youth was swimming in a pond near the campus. Bandits seeAt Port Charlotte, was attacked by an alligator and picked up the local channel Fox 4.

The victim was airlifted to Gulf Coast Hospital in Fort Myers Severe injury From a crocodile attack that required the amputation of an arm.

A few hours later, an expert engineer was discovered, captured and He sacrificed the animalhe added.

Last April, another Florida man lost part of his right leg after being attacked by an alligator at a park in Brevard County on the East Coast.

The attack took place at a Titusville RV park, and as a result of the injuries, doctors had to amputate his right leg below the knee.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), whose website informs Floridians and visitors about alligator precautions, is investigating the incident.

An alligator swims ashore on Dauphin Island, Sunday, May 7, 2023, near Mobile, Alabama. (Matt Harville via AP/Arcivo)

The FWC warned that alligators are frequent Most visible and active during spring and summer.

Data released by the FWC in 2022 shows that year was 9 large crocodile bites and 2 small ones Statewide, and no fatal attacks.

