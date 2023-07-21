July 21, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The arrest of a Burger King employee in the United States of America after she served her customers fries taken from the garbage | News from Mexico

The arrest of a Burger King employee in the United States of America after she served her customers fries taken from the garbage | News from Mexico

Zera Pearson July 21, 2023 1 min read

SOUTH CAROLINA- Assistant Director Burger King From South Carolina he was arrested after allegedly Customers served fries taken from the trashthe police said.

Jaime Christine Major, 39 years oldOn Monday, he was charged with food tampering, a felony, by allegedly removing french fries from the trash and adding them to the bin where freshly cooked french fries are placed and then freshly cooked french fries on top.

he Union Police Department responded to a reported disturbance at a fast food restaurant on July 9, it reported Fox News. At the scene they found Two women yell at the restaurant staff, threaten them and use profanity.

When the women refused to calm down at the officers’ request, Both were arrested and charged with disorderly conductthe police told the outlet.

after two days, Burger King headquarters called the police He told them that Major was serving potatoes from the trash.

A warrant for Major’s arrest was issued after the investigation.

If convicted, you could face Up to 20 years in prisonBy country.

A judge set his bail at $20,000.

You may be interested: Girl burned by McDonald’s Chicken McNugget in Florida receives $800,000 in damages

See also  Covid outbreak puts Ram's plant under control in Michigan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Netflix: another blow to users! This is the plan that the company is canceling

July 21, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Arsenal results today 19 july | Winning numbers and raffle prizes

July 20, 2023 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Here’s everything you need to know before you head out to play Powerball, whose jackpot is up to $1,000 million tonight.

July 20, 2023 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

Pokémon Sleep for iPhone is now available on the App Store

July 21, 2023 Roger Rehbein
4 min read

Gustavo Petro promises rapprochement with Nicaragua over the border dispute

July 21, 2023 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

NASA has warned that the heat wave in the Northern Hemisphere could last for a long time

July 21, 2023 Winston Hale
1 min read

The arrest of a Burger King employee in the United States of America after she served her customers fries taken from the garbage | News from Mexico

July 21, 2023 Zera Pearson