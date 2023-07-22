New ETECSA recharge offer starts on 24th July

Many readers ask about Etecsa’s international top-up offers. Well, the next one will start in just three days and we’ll bring you all the details.

The international offer will take effect on the 24th and will run until the 30th of July. Which consists?

According to official information from the Cuban telecom company, customers who receive international recharges between 500 CUP and 1250 CUP will have the possibility to multiply their recharge balance five times.

Likewise, they will have 25 GB for all networks (valid for 30 days) and unlimited internet from 12:00 am to 7:00 am, which many customers call “internet during save hours”.

The example given by the company is the following: “Customer receives an international recharge of 500 CUP. In your base balance you will receive 2500 CUP, valid for 330 days, plus bonuses valid for 30 days of 25 GB (all networks) + unlimited internet from 12:00 am to 7:00 am”

Etecsa specifies that 25 GB (all networks valid for 30 days) plus unlimited internet (from 12:00 am to 07:00 am valid for 30 days), is activated at the time the customer receives the recharge.

ETECSA Recharge

You should know that with the balance received from this recharge, you will be able to perform all the actions that are usually done with the main balance, such as local and international calls, purchase bags and packages, data plans, minutes and SMS, make transfers and activate the Amigo plan.

The company explains that people who have existing resources (data vouchers, bundled national and international plans, LTE packages) at the time of receiving an international recharge, the validity date will be extended to 30 days from the date the recharge is received.

However, they specify that through this promotion, the effective date of the customer who has the SMS Money Bonus bonus, plans or combinations will not be extended.

As with the latest offers, customers will not be able to take advantage of the reload offer that is being implemented in MLC stores. They pointed out that “only through international websites or using a dollar account on the MiTransfer Stock Exchange.”

also, They remembered The applicable exchange rate is 1 USD X 24.00 CUP. So, if you buy a recharge of 500 kopecks, $20.83 will be deducted from your MiTransfer Exchange USD account.