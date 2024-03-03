March 3, 2024

The Anti-Corruption Commission is reviewing 1,400 CIV contracts left by Alejandro Giamatti

Phyllis Ward March 3, 2024 2 min read
Pictured: Alejandro Giamatti and Javier Maldonado. Photo by La Hora/Government of Guatemala


President Bernardo Arevalo announced that the National Anti-Corruption Commission (CNC), directed by Santiago Palomo, has begun a review of more than 1,400 contracts signed by the former authorities of the Ministry of Communications, Infrastructure and Housing (CIV) in the government of Alejandro Giammattei. .

The governor indicated that if any violations are discovered, they will be reported. “We are fighting corruption, because this is the way we will advance.”He stated this in a video clip published by the government on its official X account.

The contracts include projects in road infrastructure, schools and hospitals, where there are debts or exorbitant payments.

Profiles: Who is part of the Bernardo Arevalo Anti-Corruption Commission?

List of achievements for the week

Arevalo also announced the “progress” his government had made over the past week. Among them is the official presentation of CNC and its working team.

In addition, he said that they have started a new school health program that seeks to provide health services to boys and girls students in public schools.

“It is a service from the government, without obfuscation or intermediaries, without paying fraudulent contracts as happened in the past.”claimed.

He also referred to the complaint filed against Public Prosecutor Consuelo Porras for breach of duty.

“He did not show any commitment to fighting corruption, refusing to participate in the calls we made to him within the framework of the law.”He confirmed.

See also  Colombia declares an official Cuban persona non grata

“We commit”President Bernardo Arevalo noted.

Santiago Palomo heads the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission, which is now examining 1,400 contracts at CIV.
Santiago Palomo heads the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission, which is now examining 1,400 contracts at CIV. Photo by La Hora/Government of Guatemala

