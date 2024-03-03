The Anti-Corruption Commission is reviewing 1,400 CIV contracts left by Alejandro Giamatti





President Bernardo Arevalo announced that the National Anti-Corruption Commission (CNC), directed by Santiago Palomo, has begun a review of more than 1,400 contracts signed by the former authorities of the Ministry of Communications, Infrastructure and Housing (CIV) in the government of Alejandro Giammattei. .

The governor indicated that if any violations are discovered, they will be reported. “We are fighting corruption, because this is the way we will advance.”He stated this in a video clip published by the government on its official X account.

The contracts include projects in road infrastructure, schools and hospitals, where there are debts or exorbitant payments.

List of achievements for the week

Arevalo also announced the “progress” his government had made over the past week. Among them is the official presentation of CNC and its working team.

In addition, he said that they have started a new school health program that seeks to provide health services to boys and girls students in public schools.

“It is a service from the government, without obfuscation or intermediaries, without paying fraudulent contracts as happened in the past.”claimed.

He also referred to the complaint filed against Public Prosecutor Consuelo Porras for breach of duty.

“He did not show any commitment to fighting corruption, refusing to participate in the calls we made to him within the framework of the law.”He confirmed.

“We commit”President Bernardo Arevalo noted.