March 19, 2023

Texas boasts the world’s first automated McDonald’s

Zera Pearson March 18, 2023 2 min read

McDonald’s recently made headlines after opening its first fully automated location in Fort Worth, Texas.

McDonald’s has been implementing AI for years, and while the news isn’t exactly new, the latest concept has garnered a lot of attention.

Millions of users from different latitudes are surprised by the new McDonald’s website, which is so far unique in the world. There is no customer service staff on site and they only have staff in the kitchen dedicated to preparing food.

How does McDonald’s Automation work?

At the entrance of the restaurant there are some touch screens through which users can place their orders.

When the food is ready, it is removed through the delivery window and there are no tables within the facilities. Obviously, the point of these places is to order food to go.

To give you an idea, the MacAuto service experience is quite similar. You can place the order through the application or on the touch screens inside the branch. Once the food is picked up, it is delivered via conveyor belts which takes just a few seconds.

According to the press releases of this fast food chain, the new service is intended for customers who are in a hurry.

The curious thing is that even though the place does not have bar staff, it still maintains the same number of staff. However, these employees do not interact with customers who shop there.

The fast food franchise states that this new procedure allows employees to focus on the orders of those ordering from the app. They also said that this new idea of ​​fully automating their stores is a plan they aim to achieve by 2040.

