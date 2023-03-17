Carnival became the first cruise line to carry 100 million passengers

By Editorial PortalPortuario.cl

Carnival Cruise Line It became the first cruise line to carry 100 million passengers since the beginning of its activities, which began in 1972 in Miami, USA, where the company was founded.

In this way, the file Carnival boss Christine Duffyvisited the ship Sunrise Carnival When the passengers boarded the ship PortMiamiallowing the milestone to be officially celebrated with the boarding of Debbie and David Clifford, getting the celebrations started.

In this context, the company’s president commented, “We are the first cruise line to reach this staggering figure of 100 million passengers and I believe it is a testament to the fun and inclusive atmosphere that our cruise passengers value and the extraordinary members our team has created together on board our ships over the course of the year. the past 51 years.”

“There is definitely more fun ahead. We continue to expand our operations at a rapid pace, with three ships joining our fleet in the spring of next year.”

This indicates a merge Venice CarnivalAnd Jubilee Carnival and the Florence Carnival.