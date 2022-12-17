Tesla will announce its factory in Nuevo León next week – El Financiero

Tesla Finalizes construction plans Electric vehicle assembly plant in an industrial area in Nuevo León and the official announcement could be made next week.

The factory will be located in Santa Catarinain Monterrey, the state capital, according to people familiar with the company’s plans, who asked not to be identified because it handles internal affairs.

Final details are still being worked out, and talks with the company have included both the government of Samuel García and to the Ministry of Foreign Affairssaid one of the people.

Tesla did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Musk flirts with Nuevo Leon

Executive Director, Elon MuskHe visited Nuevo León in October and met the officials there, the company’s relationship with the state government already winning him over Exclusive customs route For lots that cross the border into Texas.

factory will be First Tesla south of the border And part of a push to expand global manufacturing that included massive new plants in Austin, Texas and Berlin, as well as a sprawling plant in Shanghai.

Tesla has long considered building a third plant in North America, and Musk told shareholders in August that a decision could be made before the end of the year.

The announcement will come in a few days Mexico and Canada won a trade dispute against the United States about shipping cars across regional borders, a development that gives automakers more incentive to produce in those countries.

An electric vehicle made in Mexico would likely qualify for subsidies under the latest US legislation enacted in August designed to spur adoption of electric vehicles, As long as it meets the battery content requirements.

Musk’s ‘ambitious’ goal

not clear What models will Tesla produce? in your Mexican factory or when production begins. People said those details might be announced in the coming days.

The Tesla factory is located in a car lane in Nuevo Leon that already houses the factories of General Motors and Kia Motors, and the South Korean unit of Hyundai and Kia. Ford Motor also builds its electric Mustang Mach-E in Cuautitlán, near Mexico City.

Musk has set himself the goal of an ambitious sale 20 million electric cars annually By 2030, that would make Tesla twice the size of any other automaker and account for 20 percent of global auto production.