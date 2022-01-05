Telecom operators agree to delay the launch of the 5G network in the United States.

The day before, the two companies had rejected a request to delay the launch of the new service by two weeks to allow regulators to address security concerns at airports.

Telecommunication operators in the United States AT&T s Verizon On Monday, they announced that they had agreed to delay the launch of the new 5G telecom network by two weeks, Picks local media.

Verizon late Monday agreed to delay the rollout of C-band wireless spectrum by two weeks. Thus avoiding confrontation for the sake of aviation security who – which threatened With intermittent flights this week.

“We have agreed a two-week delay that promises certainty to bring the game-changing 5G network to this country in January,” Verizon announced after extensive discussions with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and other government officials.

Similarly, AT&T stated that it voluntarily agreed to an additional two-week delay.

On Sunday, the two companies had unacceptable US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Federal Aviation Administration Chairman Steve Dixon have asked to delay the launch of the new 5G service by two weeks to allow regulators to process Security concerns at airports continuously.

For its part, the FAA thanked A Release It published on its website the telecom companies’ decision and confirmed that it hoped “to use the additional time and space to reduce flight disruptions associated with the deployment of the 5G network.”

The Federal Aviation Administration justified the controversy because of “concerns that 5G signal may interfere with the accuracy of aircraft radio altimeters“Critical for automated landings.