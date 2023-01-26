Team Cuba announces the 2023 World Baseball Classic – SwingCompleto

Posted by Jose Alejandro Rodriguez Zass
After several months of waiting and after a rosary of posturing related to the case, on the night of Wednesday, January 25, the Cuban Federation of Baseball (FCB) officially announced the Cuba team that will participate in the V World Classic. From Baseball 2023, a contest that will be held next March.
During a television program broadcast live on Tele Rebelde, the island’s highest baseball authorities were downplayed Pre-selection of 50 previously announced players To the final team of 30 players, to meet the demands of the organizers.
The cast was composed of 2 catchers, 8 catchers, 6 outfielders and 14 pitchers, combining players active in National Series Baseball with others playing in foreign professional leagues under their own management, including the majors.
As is known, the manager of the team is an experienced Armando Johnson, who will be seconded by a team of coaches selected from the local championship.
Without further ado, we leave you here with Team Cuba presented today by FCB for the V World Baseball Classic
Receiver (2):
Andres Perez
Lorenzo Quintana
Interveners (8):
Ariel Martinez
Barbary Irispil areriobroena
Diane Garcia
Louis Vincent Mathew
Yadel Mojica Diaz
Urizbel Gracial
Yuan Moncada
Andy Ibanez
Gardeners (6):
Wilkes Guibert
Roel Santos
Yader Drake
Alfredo Despigny
Eunice Cespedes
Lewis Robert
Jugs (14):
Yoenni Yera
Levan Moinelo
Carlos Juan Vieira
Rydel Martinez
Yariel Rodriguez
Frank Abel Alvarez
Nile Cruise
Jose Ramon Rodriguez
Eudice Reyes
Onilky Garcia
Ronald Bolano
Luis Miguel Romero
Eliane Leva
Roennes Elias
The technical team:
Armando Johnson (Director)
German Mesa (bank coach)
Rafael Muñoz (assistant third base)
Armando Ferrer (Principal Assistant)
Pedro Luis Lazo (shooting coach)
José Elósegui (Pitching Coach)
Humberto Guevara (physical trainer)
Orestes Kindelán (Bitting Coach)
