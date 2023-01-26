Guillermo Almada and Miguel Herrera have already presented their projects Mediotiotiempo

Enrique Martinez Villar

In the next few days, it will be decided who will be the next coach of Mexican national team to process about World Cup 2026being a finalist, Guillermo Almada s Miguel Herrerawhich will be chosen by A selection committee which will be created from next week.

According to the information obtained before the end of the first half, both strategists have already met before Rodrigo Ares de Pargawhich actually works General Sports Director of the Mexican Football Federation In the new organizational chart of the organization.

Both Almada and louse They took Ares de Parga out of his project to bring the national team to a successful port in the sport, which he had failed massively in the past. world cup with Gerardo Martino By not qualifying even from the group stage.

The next process will be for the Tricolor manager to present it to the selection committee, which is made up of leaders Tijuana, Santos, Chivas, América and NecaxaEach of the coaches draft and decide who would be the best choice for the Aztec bench.

Jimmy Lozano will be an assistant

In mind the new structure of the Mexican Football Federation is the idea that no matter who is the strategist of the Mexican national team, Jaime Lozano They form part of the coaching staff and this in turn is also responsible for the junior teams.

Although the three colors will not have a file The Olympic process in Paris 2024The idea is that from now on start working with the generations that can integrate the team striving for the next The Olympic process in 2028.

