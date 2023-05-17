Tajikistan: Launching? President Emomali Rahman is using the plane purchased from Mexico for the first time

Tajikistan President Emomali Rahman made his first trip in a presidential plane purchased from Mexico.During his visit to the People’s Republic of China, he plans to meet Xi Jinping.

“President Emomali Rahman was warmly welcomed at Beijing International Airport by high-level representatives of the government in neighboring China, with festive decorations to welcome the guests,” the Tajikistan government said in a statement.

It should be noted that the registration code of this aircraft was changed to EY-001 and according to Flightradar24 site, It made its first flight on May 14 from San Bernardino, California to Dusapme, the capital of Tajikistan..

The plane left the city for Beijing on Tuesday, where it landed at 5:26 p.m. (local time), with photos of the event released by the former Soviet republic’s government.

Where is Tajikistan, the new home of the presidential plane?

The Republic of Tajikistan is located in Central Asia, and It is bordered by Afghanistan to the south, Uzbekistan to the west, Kyrgyzstan to the north and China to the east..

Its official language is Tajik, an Iranian language related to Persian and currently written with a version of the Cyrillic alphabet. in the country Russian, Uzbek, Kyrgyz and Turkmen languages ​​are also spokenamong others.

The population of Tajikistan is almost 10 million people, according to the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). It became an independent country and adopted a presidential republican government in 1991 after the dissolution of the Soviet Union.

