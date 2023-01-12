Tagovailoa ruled out playing against the Bills in the playoffs

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — He has not been cleared to return to athletic activities and has been ruled out of Sunday’s playoff game against the Buffalo Bills while remaining on the NFL’s concussion protocol, Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said.
The Dolphins are preparing rookie starter Skylar Thompson when they face the Bills for the third time this season. Backup Teddy Bridgewater is working to return to his full potential after dislocating his little finger.
