Sumar highlights the role of science park promotion, “a national example”

The two candidates holding the starting positions of the List of Somar Andalucia for the province of Granada, Martina Velarde and José Eduardo Muñoz, met Thursday morning with representatives of the Parque de las Ciencias, an institution that they described from the coalition as a “reference” and that it is approaching its 30th anniversary in preparation for the election campaign. Election on 23 July.

In this sense, Martina Velarde, first candidate of the Progressive Coalition and Secretary General of Podemos Andalucia, indicated that it is necessary to “give the park the push it needs” and stressed that the formation of Soumar “will work on the value of the Science Park, which is one of the Andalusian and national references for scientific publication”.

In addition, Vilardi also wanted to emphasize the potential and social role that the Science Park plays at the municipal and provincial levels, since it is a reference institution in terms of the dissemination and knowledge of topics related to nature, natural history, the universe and the environment. In this sense, the candidate indicated that “Granada should be a role model given the importance of the educational work” that is being done.