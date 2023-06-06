So you can sync your iPhone to the TV

This is what you need to connect your iPhone to the TV

The first thing you need to be able to get the signal from your iPhone to your TV is to have a coil Wi-Fi internet connection on both devices. The two will “meet” within the same network, so our phone will be able to recognize the TV, and vice versa.

However, from here on, there are several ways we can connect both. on one side, There is AirPlay which is a protocol designed by Applefound on the vast majority of your devices. The most common procedure is to use the Apple TV connected to the TV to send the iPhone signal directly. However, depending on the manufacturer, there are those who have already integrated this technology into their TVs, without having to rely on Apple TV.

But, what happens if we don’t have AirPlay on our TV or Apple TV? Here the other option to link both devices comes into play. he Google Cast system And it’s compatible with the iPhone, through apps like YouTube. And in the case of televisions, it is present in the Google TV systems and in the applications that we install on our Smart TV. But we do not have this principle of communication only thanks to Google. Other applications such as Netflix also offer the possibility to cast the content of our iPhone to the TV, if both devices have the application installed and are connected to the same Wi-Fi network. This function is called Miracast.

How to sync your iPhone to the TV