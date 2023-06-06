iOS 17: What your iPhone needs before updating to this version | Play DEPOR

the WWDC 2023 Apple will finally arrive on June 5th After explaining the news iOS 17 to iPhoneThe first beta will be released for developers, so users who want to update to this version will have to follow a series of requirements to enjoy the first features before everyone else.

It should be noted that since it is the first beta version, there will be several bugs that may make using your mobile device more difficult; However, if you still want to try out the new features of iOS 17, go to sports We share what your mobile phone needs to be successful.

What your iPhone needs to install iOS 17

If you want to update your Apple mobile device with the first iOS 17 beta, we’ll explain what you need to do first.

The first thing is to make sure that you have enough storage space on your iPhone. If the weight of previous updates is taken into account, it is recommended that you have between 10GB and 12GB as a minimum.

Remember to backup your iPhone to avoid losing information in case of any inconvenience. Enter “Settings” > tap your profile picture > “iCloud” > “iCloud Backup” > “Backup to this iPhone”.

When updating to iOS 17, make sure you have a stable WiFi connection, because if it goes away for any reason, the process will stop and cause problems while downloading. Also, avoid using mobile data, because an installation of this kind takes up quite a few megabytes.

Following the above, charge your smartphone with plenty of battery, otherwise your mobile phone may turn off and the update will be delayed, as well as errors in the process.

If you have apps that you haven’t updated, you should update them before downloading iOS 17 to your phone. To do this, open the App Store > tap your profile picture > Update All. These steps will prevent you from finding compatibility issues with apps after installation.

How to enable Focus Mode on iPhone

If you want to have a few minutes of peace and not receive notifications from the apps on your iPhone, we explain how to activate Focus Mode in a few simple steps.

First, go to the Settings app.

Next, select the “Notifications” option.

Among the alternatives, choose “Tabular Summary”.

Enable the Scheduled Summary section.

In this part, you have to activate the apps from which you want to receive scheduled notifications.

You can also set the summary time.

That is, here you can see all the notifications that have been saved.

This way, you won’t have to worry about alerts coming in during your downtime.