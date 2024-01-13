Shocking message about Shakira's children sent by stalker caught at singer's mansion: 'She wants to share the rest of her life with me' | People | entertainment

New details are known about Shakira's stalker. The Spanish press provides more information a few days after the announcement of the arrest of Daniel John Valtier, 56 years old, originally from El Paso, Texas, who traveled to Florida to stand in front of the woman's home in Barranquilla.

The man in question stated on social media that he was Shakira's “husband.” After appearing at the artist's mansion on North Bay Road Drive, he was arrested and a judge doubled his bail to $100,000 after a court appearance. The judge in charge of the case also issued a restraining order.

Spam messages on Instagram from Shakira's stalker

Appearing at the artist's house was the last straw. He had previously devoted himself to harassing her in other ways as a review the National From Catalonia.

On January 8, 2024, he was arrested and Daniel admitted in his testimony before the judge that “she is my wife, and I talk to her all the time.”

But these are not the only words of concern. He confirmed in a message he posted on a social media network that he would adopt Milan and Sasha, Shakira’s children from Gerard Pique. He added that he would also marry her so that the artist could obtain American citizenship.

“I will adopt children when I marry Shakira. She wants to be an American like her father, and share the rest of her life with me. We will have a truck business,” is the translation of the message that Daniel Jean Valtier published on his Instagram account on October 9, 2023.

Shakira's stalker posted messages regarding his plans with the artist. Photo: Photo taken from Instagram @danieljohnvaltier.

Since November 2023, the subject in question has sent direct messages to Shakira's Instagram account, and also sent her bottles of wine, chocolates and toys for Milan and Sasha, review the National.

The disturbing situation got out of control when the man appeared at Shakira's house, disturbing the calm that the artist had found since her move to the United States after her separation from Gerard Pique. (And the)

